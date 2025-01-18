Amazon Prime Video's 'Suzhal' S02 likely to premiere in February
What's the story
The much-awaited second season of the Tamil web series Suzhal: The Vortex will reportedly premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.
This crime thriller, created by the directorial duo Pushkar and Gayathri, boasts a star-studded cast and was released in 2022.
However, an official confirmation from the makers or the streaming platform about the second season's release date is still awaited.
Plot reveal
'Suzhal: The Vortex' Season 2 plot unveiled
Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2's plotline reads, "When a senior activist lawyer Chellappa who defended Nandini is found murdered, Sakkarai is called in to help the family."
"Set against the backdrop of the massive Ashtakaali festival in the small town of Kaalipattanam, the case unravels deeds from the past that cast long shadows on the present."
The show stars Kathir, R. Parthiban, and Aishwarya Rajesh.
Season 1 recap
'Suzhal: The Vortex' Season 1 recap and cast continuity
The first season of Suzhal: The Vortex had eight episodes.
It focused on a police investigation into a missing person in the fictional village of Saambaloor.
The series deftly mixed local mythology with the whodunit genre for a gripping watch.
It is expected that the primary cast of the first season will return for the second part.