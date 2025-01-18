Saif's attacker was 'aggressive,' but didn't steal jewelry—Kareena tells cops
What's the story
On Friday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement with Bandra Police in her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case.
The shocking incident took place at their high-profile Bandra residence on Thursday when an intruder stabbed Saif six times.
Describing the assailant as "very aggressive," she reportedly revealed that her husband stepped in to shield their younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), from harm.
Family's ordeal
'I was scared... Saif tried to save children and women'
Further sharing her fear during the incident, Kapoor Khan said, "I was scared. Karisma (Kapoor) took me to her house."
She added that the intruder didn't steal any jewelry or other valuable items and stressed that Saif's only concern was the safety of their kids and other women present.
She reportedly added that the family managed to escape to the 12th floor of the building.
After the attack, she released a statement seeking privacy during this challenging time.
Investigation progress
Saif underwent surgery post-attack, investigation ongoing
After the attack, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. He underwent surgery to remove a knife fragment lodged in his spine.
Meanwhile, the police are actively investigating the incident but have not made any arrests so far.
Saif (54) is expected to be discharged from the hospital early next week.