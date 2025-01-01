Summarize Simplifying... In short On New Year's Eve in Mumbai, traffic police fined 17,800 violators, collecting a total of ₹89.19 lakh.

Mumbai: 17,800 traffic violators fined ₹89.19L on New Year's eve

By Chanshimla Varah 03:44 pm Jan 01, 202503:44 pm

What's the story The Mumbai traffic police launched a strict enforcement drive during the New Year celebrations, fining 17,800 motorists for different road rule violations. The drive lasted from New Year's Eve till the wee hours of Wednesday. Offenses included drunk driving and traffic obstruction to riding without helmets. Other violations included signal jumping, one-way entry, overspeeding, not wearing seat belts in four-wheelers and driving with mobile phones.

At least 842 challans were issued for exceeding the speed limit, 432 for failing to wear a seatbelt, 153 for drunk driving, and 109 for using a phone while driving. Triple riding and driving on the wrong side resulted in 123 and 40 challans, respectively. There were two challans issued for unsafe driving. The lists also included 2,893 incidences of blocking the flow of traffic, 1,923 cases of riding without a helmet, and 1,731 cases of jumping traffic signals.

Fines collected through e-challans, security heightened

The erring motorists paid a total of ₹89.19 lakh in fines to the traffic police. The penalties were levied and collected electronically via e-challans. A traffic police official confirmed the details of the operation, noting that large crowds had gathered at popular spots like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand and Juhu Chowpatty to celebrate the New Year.