The accused woman is currently at large

Noida woman tries to kill friend for rejecting marriage proposal

03:26 pm Jan 01, 2025

What's the story A 21-year-old Noida man, Dheeraj, was allegedly attacked by a woman he met on social media after he rejected her marriage proposal. The incident was reported by the victim's father, Hansraj, who filed a complaint against the woman, Priya. Hansraj's report stated that his son had befriended Priya online around six months ago and she had come to Greater Noida after their virtual friendship.

The alleged attack happened on December 24, when Priya reportedly called Dheeraj for a meeting. During their meeting in a car, she allegedly spiked his fruit juice and coerced him into drinking it. She then allegedly called two of her friends who joined her in an attempt to attack Dheeraj with a sharp weapon. Passersby found Dheeraj unconscious in the vehicle and immediately called the police.

Rabupura police station's Inspector Raghavendra Kumar Singh confirmed a case has been registered against Priya and her unidentified accomplices under several sections, including attempted murder. The investigation into this incident is currently underway. Meanwhile, Dheeraj is undergoing treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida after the alleged attack.