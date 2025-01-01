Summarize Simplifying... In short In a chilling incident in Agra, a man named Arshad allegedly murdered his mother and four sisters over a family dispute.

The victims, found in a hotel room, were reportedly sedated with food and alcohol laced with intoxicants before being strangled and attacked with a blade.

Arshad's father, Badar, is also a prime suspect and is currently on the run. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The accused recorded a video after committing the crime

Agra man, who killed family, records chilling video explaining reason

By Chanshimla Varah 02:54 pm Jan 01, 202502:54 pm

What's the story A 24-year-old Agra man, identified as Arshad, has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and four sisters in a Lucknow hotel room. The family had checked into Hotel Sharan Jeet on December 30 to celebrate the New Year. In a chilling twist, Arshad recorded a video after the crime, claiming he committed the murders to "protect" his family from neighbors who were allegedly plotting to seize their property and sell his sisters in Hyderabad.

Crime details

Victims served intoxicated food and alcohol before murder

The victims included Arshad's mother, Asma (45), and his sisters aged nine, 16, 18, and 19. According to police reports, Arshad fed them food and alcohol mixed with intoxicants before allegedly murdering them by strangulation and with a blade. Deputy Commissioner of Police Raveena Tyagi confirmed the bodies were found in the hotel room and Arshad was detained.

Investigation update

Family dispute cited as motive behind murders

During initial interrogations, Arshad confessed to killing his family over a dispute. Joint Commissioner of Police Babloo Kumar named both Arshad and his father Badar as prime suspects in the case. Badar is currently on the run after allegedly fleeing the hotel post the murders. The police are also questioning nearby hotel staff as part of their investigation into this tragic incident.

Crime scene

Police find evidence of strangulation on victims' bodies

Injuries on the bodies hint at strangulation, with some having marks on wrists and necks. The absence of resistance also suggests the victims were sedated before being murdered. "Regarding the bodies recovered, some show signs of injuries—on the wrist of one, on the neck of another," Kumar said. "Based on these marks, statements from witnesses and the post-mortem report, we are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter," he added.