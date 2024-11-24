Ex-ASCI project director charged with ₹88 lakh financial fraud
A former project director at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) in Hyderabad has been accused of financial fraud. The alleged misconduct has reportedly cost the institution around ₹88 lakh. An internal investigation by ASCI found questionable transactions with vendors, five of whom didn't turn up for verification when summoned.
ASCI's administrative officer reports fraud to police
The administrative officer of ASCI had informed the Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad Police about the alleged financial irregularities. The complaint named a former project director and a few private persons in the fraudulent activities. Based on this, a case was registered against six people, including the ex-project director.
Ex-director's suspicious activities led to dismissal
The former project director, who was serving post-retirement at ASCI, was dismissed in August over alleged suspicious activities. The administrative officer told police an internal investigation found questionable transactions by the ex-director while hiring vendors. "She conducted many training programs and projects... After she was relieved, it was noticed that some of the vendors and consultants were suspicious," the officer stated.
Vendors' non-appearance raises suspicions of fraudulent transactions
The internal committee had summoned vendors for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification as part of their investigation. However, five vendors failed to show up for the same. The complainant hinted that these vendors' invoices and services could have been faked, and they may have received bank payments through fraudulent means without rendering any services to ASCI.
ASCI's role and FIR details
ASCI was established in 1956 as a joint venture of the Government of India and industry. It serves as a think tank for policy-making and improves the skills of professionals in government management. After the fraud report, CCS officials lodged an FIR on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery against the accused persons.