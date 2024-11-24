Summarize Simplifying... In short A former project director at ASCI, a joint venture between the Indian government and industry, has been accused of a ₹88 lakh financial fraud.

ASCI has found questionable transactions with vendors

Ex-ASCI project director charged with ₹88 lakh financial fraud

By Akash Pandey 06:05 pm Nov 24, 202406:05 pm

What's the story A former project director at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) in Hyderabad has been accused of financial fraud. The alleged misconduct has reportedly cost the institution around ₹88 lakh. An internal investigation by ASCI found questionable transactions with vendors, five of whom didn't turn up for verification when summoned.

Fraud report

ASCI's administrative officer reports fraud to police

The administrative officer of ASCI had informed the Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad Police about the alleged financial irregularities. The complaint named a former project director and a few private persons in the fraudulent activities. Based on this, a case was registered against six people, including the ex-project director.

Dismissal details

Ex-director's suspicious activities led to dismissal

The former project director, who was serving post-retirement at ASCI, was dismissed in August over alleged suspicious activities. The administrative officer told police an internal investigation found questionable transactions by the ex-director while hiring vendors. "She conducted many training programs and projects... After she was relieved, it was noticed that some of the vendors and consultants were suspicious," the officer stated.

Vendor verification

Vendors' non-appearance raises suspicions of fraudulent transactions

The internal committee had summoned vendors for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification as part of their investigation. However, five vendors failed to show up for the same. The complainant hinted that these vendors' invoices and services could have been faked, and they may have received bank payments through fraudulent means without rendering any services to ASCI.

Institution background

ASCI's role and FIR details

ASCI was established in 1956 as a joint venture of the Government of India and industry. It serves as a think tank for policy-making and improves the skills of professionals in government management. After the fraud report, CCS officials lodged an FIR on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery against the accused persons.