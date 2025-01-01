Summarize Simplifying... In short A Bihar minister, his brother, and bodyguard were injured in a hit-and-run incident on New Year's Day, but are now out of danger after treatment.

Sada was out for a morning walk

Bihar minister injured in hit-and-run incident on New Year's Day

By Snehil Singh 02:48 pm Jan 01, 202502:48 pm

What's the story Bihar's Excise Minister Ratnesh Sada was injured in a hit-and-run accident while he was out for a morning walk in Balia on New Year's Day. The minister was with his family in his village to celebrate the new year when the incident took place. He was accompanied by his brother and bodyguard when the accident happened, both of whom also suffered injuries.

Medical attention

Minister and companions rushed to hospital post-accident

After the accident, all three injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The minister, his brother, and his bodyguard had suffered injuries on their hands and legs but are out of danger. Hospital authorities said Sada had high blood pressure and diabetes as underlying health conditions. After getting a few stitches, he was discharged after normal CT scan and X-ray results.

Ongoing investigation

Tempo driver remains at large after hit-and-run

Reportedly, the tempo involved in the incident was speeding when it hit the minister and his companions. Sources claim that the same driver had allegedly hit two other people before this incident. The driver is still at large and is yet to be apprehended by law enforcement authorities. The investigation into this hit-and-run case is underway.