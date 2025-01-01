Bihar minister injured in hit-and-run incident on New Year's Day
Bihar's Excise Minister Ratnesh Sada was injured in a hit-and-run accident while he was out for a morning walk in Balia on New Year's Day. The minister was with his family in his village to celebrate the new year when the incident took place. He was accompanied by his brother and bodyguard when the accident happened, both of whom also suffered injuries.
Minister and companions rushed to hospital post-accident
After the accident, all three injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The minister, his brother, and his bodyguard had suffered injuries on their hands and legs but are out of danger. Hospital authorities said Sada had high blood pressure and diabetes as underlying health conditions. After getting a few stitches, he was discharged after normal CT scan and X-ray results.
Tempo driver remains at large after hit-and-run
Reportedly, the tempo involved in the incident was speeding when it hit the minister and his companions. Sources claim that the same driver had allegedly hit two other people before this incident. The driver is still at large and is yet to be apprehended by law enforcement authorities. The investigation into this hit-and-run case is underway.