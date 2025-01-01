Summarize Simplifying... In short Mahant Puri, a Hindu leader, has sparked controversy by suggesting non-Hindus should be barred from setting up food stalls at the Mahakumbh festival, citing concerns over the event's sanctity.

This comes despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent emphasis on unity and diversity at the festival.

This comes despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent emphasis on unity and diversity at the festival.

The All India Muslim Jamaat has criticized Puri's proposal, arguing it could foster societal division.

Mahant Puri is the chief of ABAP

'They'll spit, urinate': Mahant Puri opposes non-Hindu shops at Mahakumbh

By Chanshimla Varah 02:22 pm Jan 01, 202502:22 pm

What's the story Mahant Ravindra Puri, the chief of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), has called for a ban on non-Hindus setting up shops at the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He said allowing them to run tea shops, juice stalls and flower shops could lead to disrespectful actions like spitting and urinating. Such behavior might force the Naga saints to take actions, he said.

Unity message

Puri's statement contradicts PM Modi's call for unity

He stated that if such an occurrence occurs and someone is injured, it will send the wrong message globally. "Our fair must be beautiful, clean, grand, divine, and peaceful. It is essential to keep non-Hindus away to maintain the safety and sanctity of the event," Puri said. Puri's statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on unity and brotherhood in his last Mann ki Baat episode of 2024.

Opposition

Muslim Jamaat opposes ABAP's proposal

The PM had also lauded the spiritual festival for its vastness and diversity, saying it unites millions of people from different traditions and sects without any hierarchy. Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Jamaat has expressed its opposition to Puri's proposal to keep non-Hindus from setting up food shops. They contend that such a move could promote division in society. The Mahakumbh will officially begin on January 13, with efforts being made to ensure a clean and litter-free environment for visitors.