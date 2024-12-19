Summarize Simplifying... In short In a heated incident at India's Parliament, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were reportedly injured amid protests by the opposition.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of using force against the MPs, prompting plans for legal action.

Gandhi, however, refuted the allegations, claiming he was pushed and threatened by BJP MPs blocking his entry into Parliament.

Two BJP MPs were injured in the scuffle

'Parliament not...wrestling arena': BJP attacks Rahul after 2 MPs 'injured'

By Chanshimla Varah 01:09 pm Dec 19, 202401:09 pm

What's the story The ongoing political slugfest over Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar resulted in the injuries of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Thursday, allegedly as a result of a push by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The row was triggered by Shah's remarks during a debate on the Constitution. Shah had said, "It has become the fashion to say 'Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar...' If they (the opposition) took God's name so many times, they will get a place in heaven."

Injury report

BJP MPs injured amidst protests, Gandhi accused of assault

The statement invited a backlash from opposition parties, including the Congress and Samajwadi Party, who demanded an apology and Shah's resignation. Amid the protests outside Makar Dwar (Parliament's main entrance) by the Congress, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were reportedly injured. Reacting to the development, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Gandhi of using force against the MPs, questioning his actions and mocking his martial arts skills.

Legal proceedings

BJP plans legal action against Gandhi

"How can he use force in Parliament? Under which law does he have the power to physically assault other MPs?" Rijiju questioned. "Parliament is not a wrestling arena," he went on, asking if Gandhi had learned "karate, "kung fu, to beat other MPs." Per reports, the BJP plans to take legal action against Gandhi for his alleged actions.

Sarangi was moved to a wheelchair

Counterclaim

Gandhi counters allegations, claims he was pushed

Gandhi has refuted the allegations, stating that BJP MPs were blocking his entry into Parliament and that he was pushed and threatened. "I was trying to go inside...but BJP MPs were trying to stop me; they pushed me away and threatened me," he said. "This (the shoving) might be on your camera," Gandhi also told reporters, who asked him about the assault allegations.