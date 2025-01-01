Summarize Simplifying... In short A severe collision between a bus and a tanker on the Bharat Mala Highway in Gujarat resulted in three fatalities and left 20 injured. The impact was so strong that it caused the luxury bus to overturn.

Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, rushing the injured to nearby hospitals, while police teams from Suigam, Bhachhar, and Vav Tharad assisted in rescue operations.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The accident took place late Tuesday

Gujarat: 3 killed, 20 injured in bus-tanker collision

By Snehil Singh 01:37 pm Jan 01, 202501:37 pm

What's the story Three people lost their lives and 20 others were injured after a luxury bus collided with a tanker in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The accident took place late Tuesday on the Bharat Mala Highway. Reportedly, the tanker was plying on the wrong side of the road when it rammed head-on into the luxury bus which was on its way from Jamnagar to Rajasthan.

Rescue operations

Emergency services respond to Gujarat highway accident

The collision was so intense that the luxury bus overturned. Emergency services, including the 108 ambulance service, were immediately rushed to the spot. Injured passengers were rushed to hospitals in Bhachhar, Tharad, and nearby areas for immediate medical attention.

Investigation underway

Police teams assist in rescue operations

Police teams from Suigam, Bhachhar, and Vav Tharad responded to the accident site promptly to help with the rescue operations. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were taken to Suigam Government Public Health Center for post-mortem examinations. The investigation is still underway into the accident on the Bharat Mala Highway.