Gujarat: 3 killed, 20 injured in bus-tanker collision
Three people lost their lives and 20 others were injured after a luxury bus collided with a tanker in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The accident took place late Tuesday on the Bharat Mala Highway. Reportedly, the tanker was plying on the wrong side of the road when it rammed head-on into the luxury bus which was on its way from Jamnagar to Rajasthan.
Emergency services respond to Gujarat highway accident
The collision was so intense that the luxury bus overturned. Emergency services, including the 108 ambulance service, were immediately rushed to the spot. Injured passengers were rushed to hospitals in Bhachhar, Tharad, and nearby areas for immediate medical attention.
Police teams assist in rescue operations
Police teams from Suigam, Bhachhar, and Vav Tharad responded to the accident site promptly to help with the rescue operations. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were taken to Suigam Government Public Health Center for post-mortem examinations. The investigation is still underway into the accident on the Bharat Mala Highway.