Police have detained several suspects and imposed a curfew in Jalgaon's Paladhi as a safety measure.

The incident occurred in Patil's hometown

Maharashtra: Minister's car hits man; mob sets vehicles, shops ablaze

What's the story A car accident involving the wife of Minister Gulabrao Patil triggered a violent clash in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday night. The incident occurred in Paladhi village, the Shiv Sena leader's hometown, when a local man was allegedly hit by the minister wife's car. This prompted a crowd to gather at the spot immediately, who thrashed the driver and vandalized the vehicle, India Today reported.

Unrest aftermath

Mob violence escalates, curfew imposed in Jalgaon

The situation worsened as the crowd started pelting stones and setting fires. Over a dozen shops and six vehicles were set ablaze in the unrest. As the violence escalated, heavy police forces were deployed to bring the situation under control. Additional Superintendent of Police Kavita Nerkar said, "The situation is now under control, but curfew has been imposed in Jalgaon's Paladhi until 6am tomorrow as a precautionary measure."

Investigation underway

Police detain suspects, urge residents to maintain peace

Police have detained a few suspects overnight and registered a case against 20-25 unidentified persons at the Paladhi police station. Authorities are appealing to the residents to maintain peace and not spread rumors. The curfew continues to remain in place as a precautionary measure to keep the public safe. Patil is the incumbent Water supply and Sanitation minister of Maharashtra. He is a Member of Legislative Assembly, the state's lower house representing rural Jalgaon constituency.