Delhi records coldest morning of season at 4.9°C
Delhi witnessed its coldest morning of the season on Wednesday, with the mercury dropping to 4.9 degrees Celsius. The figure is five degrees below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. The city's main weather station at Safdarjung recorded the low, while Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius.
Delhi's air quality index records 'poor' category
The air quality remained in the "poor" category for most of the areas, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an AQI of 209 at 7:00am. Areas like Anand Vihar and Dwarka reported AQI levels above 200, which is poor. Only RK Puram recorded air quality in the "severe" category. The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 201 and 300 as "poor," which may cause discomfort to sensitive groups and people with respiratory problems.
Cold wave grips north India, Delhi's air quality remains poor
The IMD has forecasted even colder nights ahead for Delhi, with temperatures expected to drop to six degrees Celsius by Thursday. This cold wave is not limited to Delhi but is also affecting Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Shimla and nearby regions have witnessed snowfall, disrupting daily life. Meanwhile, the temperature in the Jammu and Kashmir capital, Srinagar, fell below zero degrees.
DUCIB sets up tents for homeless amid cold wave
In view of the intense cold, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents for homeless people looking for shelter from the cold. The shelters are provided with beds, blankets, food, and first aid. Meteorologists have warned of dense fog across northern India that could affect transportation due to low visibility.