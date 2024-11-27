Summarize Simplifying... In short Hyderabad streets were recently flooded with a blood-like red liquid, causing panic among residents and raising concerns about industrial waste disposal.

The local water board denied allegations of expired paint being dumped into the sewer system, suggesting instead that chemical waste might have been directly dumped onto the streets.

Despite swift cleanup efforts, residents remain worried about environmental safety and waste management practices in their area.

The incident alarmed residents

Hyderabad streets flooded with blood-like red liquid, residents panic

By Snehil Singh 03:11 pm Nov 27, 202403:11 pm

What's the story The streets of Venkatadri Nagar in Hyderabad were recently inundated by a mysterious blood-red liquid that gushed out from a manhole. The incident, which occurred near the Jeedimetla Industrial Estate, alarmed residents as the liquid had a foul odor and looked like blood. Videos of the disturbing scene quickly went viral on social media.

Public outcry

Residents express concerns over industrial waste management

The incident has raised concerns among residents over the lack of proper monitoring of industrial waste disposal in the area. K Lakshman, a local resident, expressed his concerns saying, "Pollution Control Board or GHMC has to initiate stringent measures against dumping this wastage in the street." Many locals believed expired paint was illegally dumped into the sewer system, resulting in this shocking situation.

Official response

Water board denies claims of illegal paint disposal

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), however, refuted these speculations of expired paint being dumped into the sewer system. An official from the Quthbullapur division said, "There have been no prior reports of such colored water flowing from the local sewer network." The official suggested that chemical waste might have been directly dumped onto the streets instead.

Past complaints

Residents report previous incidents of industrial pollution

This isn't the first time residents have flagged industrial pollution in their vicinity. Previously, they had reported cases of industries polluting a nearby river and had demanded government intervention to curb the same. The latest incident of the red liquid has only highlighted their concerns over environmental safety and waste management practices in their locality.

Cleanup efforts

Authorities restore normalcy following red liquid incident

In the wake of the recent incident, authorities were quick to clean the affected streets by the next morning. The swift action helped restore normalcy in the area and ease some of the residents' immediate concerns. But how could something like this happen in the first place and what steps are being taken to ensure that similar situations don't arise in the future?