What's the story Cyclone Fengal—intensifying from a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal—is set to make landfall on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall and wind speeds of 40-50 km/h over Wednesday and Thursday. Chief Minister MK Stalin has deployed National Disaster Response Force and state teams to vulnerable districts following a high-level preparedness review, as the storm moves north-northwestward toward Tamil Nadu.

Nomenclature

How Cyclone Fengal got its name

The storm, once intensified, will be officially named Fengal, a title proposed by Saudi Arabia and rooted in Arabic. Under the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) naming system, 13 member nations of the North Indian Ocean region contribute names for storms, selected sequentially from a shared list. Notably, Fengal marks the second post-monsoon cyclone to approach India, following October's Cyclone Dana, which hit Odisha as a "severe" storm.

Precautionary measures

Orange alert issued

According to the latest updates, the deep depression is currently positioned 130 km east-southeast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, 400 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 510 km southeast of Puducherry, and 590 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is likely to intensify into Cyclone Fengal in 12 hours and continue moving north-northwestward toward Tamil Nadu while skirting the Sri Lankan coast. An orange alert has been issued for six northern and delta districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet.

Storm path

Measures in place for safety

Accordingly, schools and colleges in these districts will remain shut on Wednesday. The IMD predicted moderate rain and thunderstorms in several districts including Chennai, Villupuram, and Nagapattinam. Ahead of the predicted rainfall, CM Stalin called a meeting of district collectors to review the preparadeness. Additionally, relief camps have been set up and essential resources such as medical teams and motor pumps are on standby.

Evacuation plans

Relief camps set up, residents advised to relocate

Residents of low-lying areas have been advised to shift to safer places, while fishermen have been warned against venturing out to sea. Separately, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for possible flight disruptions at Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem airports due to the storm. Meanwhile, Madras University has postponed its semester exams, scheduled for Wednesday, in view of the rains forecast for Tiruvallur district.