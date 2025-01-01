Summarize Simplifying... In short The price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced by ₹14.5, reflecting global oil price changes and exchange rate variations. However, the cost of 14.2kg LPG cylinders remains unchanged.

In addition, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have been cut by 1.54%, with Delhi seeing a significant drop of ₹1,401.37 per kiloliter, impacting airline operations and ticket prices. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new price in Delhi now stands at ₹1,804

LPG price cut: 19kg commercial cylinder becomes cheaper by ₹14.5

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:45 am Jan 01, 202509:45 am

What's the story State-owned oil marketing companies in India, have reduced the prices of 19kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across major metro cities. The price cut, effective today, comes after five consecutive months of hikes. The new price in Delhi now stands at ₹1,804, down by ₹14.5. In Mumbai, the price has been reduced to ₹1,756 from ₹1,771.

Market influence

Price adjustments reflect global oil price changes

The price revisions for commercial LPG cylinders are indicative of global oil price fluctuations and exchange rate variations. However, it is pertinent to mention that the price of 14.2kg LPG cylinders remain the same despite these cuts. The new prices of 19kg LPG cylinders in other major cities are: Chennai- ₹1,966 and Kolkata- ₹1,911.

ATF cut

Aviation turbine fuel prices also reduced

Along with the cut in LPG prices, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were also slashed by 1.54%. In Delhi, the ATF price fell by ₹1,401.37 per kiloliter to ₹90,455.47 per kiloliter. This cut is particularly significant as Delhi houses one of India's busiest airports, and any change in fuel prices directly affects airline operations and ticket pricing.