Summarize Simplifying... In short Blinkit's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, may personally deliver your order today.

He recently showcased his packing skills on social media, filling a grocery bag in under three minutes, albeit slower than the store's average time.

Dhindsa also announced that Blinkit surpassed last year's total order count, highlighting the growing demand for rapid delivery services. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

He took a position at a Gurugram outlet

Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa might deliver your order today

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:23 pm Dec 31, 202408:23 pm

What's the story Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO of Blinkit, traded his executive position for that of a delivery agent on New Year's Eve. He took a position at a Gurugram outlet to pack and deliver orders for the company's 10-minute delivery service himself. Dhindsa took to social media to share his unique experience, posting a picture in a bright yellow delivery jacket from one of their stores in Nirvana Country.

Packing challenge

Dhindsa's humorous take on his packing speed

Dhindsa demonstrated his packing skills by posting a picture of a grocery bag filled with food items, which he packed in under three minutes. However, he jokingly confessed to being "too slow" than the average picking time at the store. "Done. Took me two minutes 57 seconds to pick and pack. Too slow," he said, revealing that the average picking time at the store was just one minute and 46 seconds.

Order record

Blinkit's significant order milestone

Dhindsa also revealed that Blinkit had already crossed its total order count from last year by 5:00pm today. This shows how the demand for rapid delivery services is growing, and how Blinkit is able to meet customer needs. "Back in office and just saw that we've already crossed the total number of orders we did on NYE 2023. Happened around 5pm today! ," he wrote on social media.