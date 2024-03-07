Next Article

A show-cause notice has been issued to Laforestta Cafe

Gurugram cafe receives show-cause notice for serving customers 'dry ice'

By Riya Baibhawi 02:42 pm Mar 07, 202402:42 pm

What's the story A show-cause notice has been issued to Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram after five customers fell ill from consuming dry ice instead of a mouth freshener earlier this week. The notice issued by the Gurugram district food safety officers asked the restaurant to reply within 15 days on why its license should not be canceled or suspended in the wake of the incident. The restaurant's manager was arrested on Tuesday after a video of the incident went viral.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Five individuals vomited blood and complained of a burning sensation in their mouths after consuming dry ice served by the cafe-cum-restaurant on Sunday night. They were served dry ice—solid carbon dioxide—as a mouth freshener due to an alleged mixup at the Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90. All five were hospitalized immediately, and two were said to be critical. A video of the aftermath went viral on social media, prompting food safety authorities to initiate a probe into the incident.

Show-cause notice

Notice directs cafe to provide list of food articles served

In the show-cause notice, authorities have also directed the cafe to provide a complete list of food articles served to the affected customers on the unfortunate day. It was asked to inform the authorities why and how the incident took place. "It appears that you are not complying with the hygienic conditions as proposed in the FSS Act and there has been serious negligence on your part regarding maintaining of food safety," the notice stated.

Legal case

Staff, restaurant owner booked

According to the police, the staff and the restaurant owner were earlier booked under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint was lodged by Ankit Kumar, who was at the cafe with his wife and four friends. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Manesar) Surender Sheoran confirmed that it was a mouth freshener that caused the issue.

Dry Ice

Dry ice can cause burns, frostbite, asphyxiation

Dry ice—formed from cooling and condensing carbon dioxide (CO2)—can be toxic if ingested. Widely used for shipping, due to its -78° C surface temperature, it prevents moisture and keeps products frozen. Improper handling of dry ice can cause cold burns, frostbite, and asphyxiation, with early signs including headaches and difficulty breathing. Therefore, in the Gurugram incident, it might have caused burns and vomiting. Essential precautions to handle dry ice include adequate protective gear, proper ventilation, and CO2 monitoring.

Twitter Post

Trigger warning: Viral video shows people vomiting blood