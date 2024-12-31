Summarize Simplifying... In short Blinkit, a rival to Swiggy Instamart, has launched a large order fleet in Delhi and Gurugram, following its recent expansion to Jammu.

The company also introduced a new feature allowing users to delete their order history on the app, with over one lakh orders already erased. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new fleet features all-electric vehicles

Swiggy Instamart-rival Blinkit launches large order fleet in Delhi, Gurugram

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:12 pm Dec 31, 202408:12 pm

What's the story Blinkit, a popular quick commerce platform in India, has launched a large order fleet in Delhi and Gurugram. The new fleet features electric vehicles that are specially designed to handle large orders like electronics and party essentials. Blinkit's Founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the development on social media. He also revealed plans for the service's imminent expansion to other cities.

Growth trajectory

Recent expansion into Jammu

Earlier this month, Blinkit expanded its footprint to Jammu, taking a major step in its growth journey. The company now has three stores in the region, serving areas like Trikuta Nagar, Roop Nagar, and Akhnoor Road. Dhindsa took to LinkedIn to share his excitement about serving customers in this region. He stressed Blinkit's promise of quick and reliable deliveries right at their doorsteps.

Information

You can now delete order history

In related news, Blinkit now allows you to delete your order history on the app for both Android and iOS. Dhindsa said this facility was rolled out last week, and that more than one lakh order details have been deleted till now.