Super Plastronics, a company with a ₹1,000 crore turnover, is set to manufacture Philips TVs in India at a new facility in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

This comes as a result of a strategic partnership with Skyworth, a Chinese company that holds a minority stake in Super Plastronics and plans to invest in production molds and designs at the new plant.

The move is seen as a way to navigate increased regulatory scrutiny on Chinese companies in India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Skyworth will own 40% stake in the JV

You'll soon be able to buy Philips TVs in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:00 pm Dec 31, 202408:00 pm

What's the story Chinese firm Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Co is teaming up with Indian television manufacturer Super Plastronics to bring Philips TVs back to India next month. The joint venture (JV) will be dedicated to product development, technology transfer, sales and marketing. Skyworth will own 40% stake in the JV while the rest 60% will be with Super Plastronics.

Manufacturing plans

Super Plastronics to manufacture Philips TVs in new UP plant

Super Plastronics, which has a turnover of ₹1,000 crore, already owns licenses for popular electronic brands like Kodak, Thomson, Blaupunkt and Westinghouse. The company will manufacture the new range of Philips televisions at a newly set up facility in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The plant is expected to be operational in the next two months.

Strategic partnership

Skyworth's strategic move amid increased regulatory action

Skyworth has decided against independently marketing Philips TVs in India amid increased regulatory scrutiny on Chinese companies. It has instead chosen to partner with Super Plastronics, where it holds a minority stake.

Investment details

Skyworth to invest in production molds, designs at new plant

Along with its minority stake, Skyworth also plans to invest in production molds, designs and other lines at the new Hapur plant. This, as the company said, would help integrate its technology into the facility. Until the new plant is fully operational, Super Plastronics will manufacture the televisions at one of its existing facilities.