HSBC predicts a boost in India's two-wheeler sales due to increased rural demand and the wedding season.

Despite a sluggish demand outlook for 2025, the commercial vehicle sector is expected to recover by January 2025, while tractor sales are likely to rise in the March-April season.

Meanwhile, the electric vehicle market is witnessing a dynamic shift, with electric four-wheelers hitting a record high market share of 2.2% in November.

Discounts on 4-wheelers likely to continue

Wedding season, rural demand to drive India's 2-wheeler sales: HSBC

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:09 pm Dec 03, 2024

What's the story HSBC has predicted that the wedding season and a spike in rural demand will drive two-wheeler sales in India. However, the demand for cars and commercial vehicles is likely to stay subdued. This comes after auto manufacturers released their sales data for November. The brokerage firm observed a slowdown in passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales due to the festive season shift.

Discount forecast

High discounts expected amid weak car demand

HSBC noted that PV inventory has risen from six-seven weeks in October, to seven-eight weeks in November. Given the increase and expected weak demand, the firm expects discounts on cars to remain elevated. "We expect PV discounts to remain high amid weak demand and we estimate domestic PV wholesales decline by 0-2% in FY25," said HSBC.

Sales boost

Two-wheeler sales to benefit

HSBC also noted that two-wheeler sales are poised to gain from higher rural demand and the wedding season. This forecast is based on inputs from channel partners who anticipate these factors to keep demand afloat in the coming months. The firm's report comes as Bajaj Auto's domestic volumes declined 7% year-on-year (YoY), even as exports grew by 26%.

Recovery outlook

Commercial vehicle segment to see recovery in 2025

The commercial vehicle (CV) sector is likely to see a recovery from January 2025, dealers said. Despite weak demand in November, the CV industry maintained pricing discipline. However, HSBC's report notes that the overall demand outlook for FY25 remains subdued due to limited improvement in cash flow from government projects. Dealers are predicting flat volumes year-on-year (YoY) in FY25.

Tractor trend

Tractor sales expected to rise in March-April season

HSBC's report also touched on the tractor market, noting an improvement in retail sales in November. Dealers are now anticipating stronger demand during the March-April season due to high reservoir levels and an increase in rural cash flow. This trend suggests a potential boost for the tractor industry in the upcoming months.

EV shift

EV sales trends in November

In November, Ola Electric's market share fell to 25% as TVS and Bajaj Auto narrowed the gap with 25% and 22% market shares, respectively. Electric two-wheeler sales penetration went down by 220 basis points month-on-month (MoM) to 4.5%. Meanwhile, the market share of electric four-wheelers hit a record high of 2.2%. These trends highlight the dynamic shift in the electric vehicle sector.