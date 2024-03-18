Next Article

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 250 duo debuting next month: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:49 pm Mar 18, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Bajaj Auto is gearing up to equip its Pulsar N250 and F250 models with a cutting-edge digital dashboard, as revealed by recent spy shots. This tech upgrade, previously seen in the revamped Pulsar N150 and N160 models, incorporates Bluetooth connectivity. This update will level the playing field for the Pulsar 250 pair against competitors already boasting this feature. Moreover, an earlier sighting of a USD fork on the Pulsar N250 suggests more enhancements are on the horizon.

Upgrades

Superior suspension and enhanced connectivity

The digital dash revamp for the Pulsar N250 and F250 will encompass an LCD instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity, call and SMS alerts, plus phone battery and signal level indicators. The upgraded models will also offer turn-by-turn navigation. A notable suspension improvement is anticipated with the introduction of an inverted fork, superseding the existing telescopic fork setup. These enhancements are slated for simultaneous rollout across both models.

Same

Mechanicals to remain unchanged

Despite the tech and suspension upgrades, the Pulsar N250 and F250 are set to retain their mechanical specifications. The bikes will continue to be powered by a robust 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. However, minor aesthetic tweaks and potentially fresh color schemes could be in store for the 2024 models. Currently offered in Brooklyn Black, these new variants may provide customers with a wider range of options. The revamped bikes are scheduled for an April 2024 launch.

Cost

What about their pricing?

The pricing details of the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 in India, will be disclosed at the time of their launch. However, they should carry a premium over their predecessors priced at Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).