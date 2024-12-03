Summarize Simplifying... In short Jaguar has unveiled its 'Type 00' concept EV, featuring new branding elements and promising a range of up to 692km on a single charge.

Despite criticism over its rebranding, Jaguar defends the move as a bold reinvention, necessary for its transition to an electric-only company by 2026.

The first production car, boasting a 770km range, is set to roll out in late 2025 in markets where Jaguar has a strong presence. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jaguar unveils 'Type 00' concept EV under new brand identity

By Mudit Dube 09:56 am Dec 03, 202409:56 am

What's the story Jaguar, the famous British automaker, has revealed its new design language with an all-electric concept car called "Type 00" (pronounced Type Zero Zero). The vehicle features a minimalistic but flashy design, which is a major departure from the brand's current range of sporty cars and SUVs. The name "Type 00" stands for zero emissions and a clean slate for the company.

Design evolution

Type 00: A bold departure from Jaguar's traditional design

The Type 00 boasts an upright nose, a long bonnet (despite being electric), large wheels, and flared-out wheel arches. The two show cars are showcased in pastel shades of pink and blue, inspired by the Miami Art Deco color schemes. This bold and flamboyant character is a major departure from Jaguar's traditional design aesthetic.

Branding details

Jaguar's new branding elements featured on Type 00

The Type 00 also features new branding elements from Jaguar. The iconic grille has been replaced with the Device Mark, which has Jaguar lettering over a strike-through pattern. The fenders feature the Makers Mark, which shows a leaping cat over a strikethrough, while the hub caps have the Artist Mark (a J and R monogram).

Future prospects

Jaguar's future plans and public reception of rebranding

Jaguar plans to launch a number of new EVs in the coming years, including a four-door GT car slated for reveal next year. The company expects its new production EV to deliver up to 692km of range on a single charge and up to 322km in just 15 minutes when rapid charging. However, Jaguar's recent rebranding efforts have drawn criticism online, with some questioning the company's font choice and decision to remove the iconic Jaguar animal logo.

Brand defense

Jaguar defends rebranding amid criticism

Responding to the criticism, Jaguar said that the "brand relaunch for Jaguar is a bold and imaginative reinvention and as expected it has attracted attention and debate." The company's managing director Rawdon Glover stressed that Jaguar needed to re-establish its brand at a completely different price point. He also expressed disappointment at "the level of vile hatred and intolerance" shown by some toward their marketing video.

EV transition

Jaguar's transition to electric and upcoming launches

Jaguar's rebranding comes after it decided to stop all new car sales in the UK, preparing to become an electric-only company by 2026. The production car will debut a new platform, Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), with a promised range of 770km on the WLTP cycle. It will launch toward the end of 2025, with initial rollouts in countries like the UK and US where Jaguar has a strong market presence.