Jaguar unveils 'Type 00' concept EV under new brand identity
Jaguar, the famous British automaker, has revealed its new design language with an all-electric concept car called "Type 00" (pronounced Type Zero Zero). The vehicle features a minimalistic but flashy design, which is a major departure from the brand's current range of sporty cars and SUVs. The name "Type 00" stands for zero emissions and a clean slate for the company.
Type 00: A bold departure from Jaguar's traditional design
The Type 00 boasts an upright nose, a long bonnet (despite being electric), large wheels, and flared-out wheel arches. The two show cars are showcased in pastel shades of pink and blue, inspired by the Miami Art Deco color schemes. This bold and flamboyant character is a major departure from Jaguar's traditional design aesthetic.
Jaguar's new branding elements featured on Type 00
The Type 00 also features new branding elements from Jaguar. The iconic grille has been replaced with the Device Mark, which has Jaguar lettering over a strike-through pattern. The fenders feature the Makers Mark, which shows a leaping cat over a strikethrough, while the hub caps have the Artist Mark (a J and R monogram).
Jaguar's future plans and public reception of rebranding
Jaguar plans to launch a number of new EVs in the coming years, including a four-door GT car slated for reveal next year. The company expects its new production EV to deliver up to 692km of range on a single charge and up to 322km in just 15 minutes when rapid charging. However, Jaguar's recent rebranding efforts have drawn criticism online, with some questioning the company's font choice and decision to remove the iconic Jaguar animal logo.
Jaguar defends rebranding amid criticism
Responding to the criticism, Jaguar said that the "brand relaunch for Jaguar is a bold and imaginative reinvention and as expected it has attracted attention and debate." The company's managing director Rawdon Glover stressed that Jaguar needed to re-establish its brand at a completely different price point. He also expressed disappointment at "the level of vile hatred and intolerance" shown by some toward their marketing video.
Jaguar's transition to electric and upcoming launches
Jaguar's rebranding comes after it decided to stop all new car sales in the UK, preparing to become an electric-only company by 2026. The production car will debut a new platform, Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), with a promised range of 770km on the WLTP cycle. It will launch toward the end of 2025, with initial rollouts in countries like the UK and US where Jaguar has a strong market presence.