The car, which was first unveiled at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, offers two powertrain options with a maximum range of 580km and a top speed of 200km/h.

The car was showcased in India earlier this year

MG's first electric sportscar launching in India this January

What's the story MG Motor has announced the launch timeframe for its first electric sports car, the Cyberster, in India. The much-awaited vehicle will be hitting the market in January 2025. The announcement comes months after the Cyberster was showcased in India in March this year. The car will be available through MG's premium retail channel, MG Select. The Cyberster will be the first product sold through this premium dealership chain.

It will be sold as a CBU model

The MG Cyberster will be offered as a completely built unit in India. It remains to be seen which powertrain option JSW MG Motor India will bring to our shores for this electric sports car. The vehicle offers two electric powertrain options internationally, with the base model boasting a single rear axle-mounted 308hp motor and a 64kWh battery promising a range of 520km. The range-topper model features a 77kWh battery with 580km range, powered by two motors generating 544hp combined.

Premium features and design

Built on a born-electric platform, the Cyberster was first unveiled at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The car is 4,533mm long, 1,912mm wide, and 1,328mm tall with a 2,689mm wheelbase. It has electronically operated scissor doors and a folding soft-top roof hidden behind roll bars. Arrow-shaped LED taillights and a connected LED light bar running the width of the boot adorn the rear.

Take a look at the interior

The interior of the MG Cyberster is draped in sand-brown leather-suede treatment all over. The central unit combines the infotainment display and digital instrument cluster, while the console accommodates regular buttons and gear selector controls. The concept's yoke-style steering wheel has been swapped for a flat-bottomed wheel with aluminum spokes, paddle shifters, and a bunch of buttons.

Performance and range

While the base model of MG Cyberster can go from 0-100km/h in five seconds, the top-of-the-line all-wheel drive hits the 100km/h mark from a standstill in merely 3.2 seconds. They offer a top speed of 195km/h and 200km/h, respectively. Pricing of the MG Cyberster is expected to be revealed at the time of launch.