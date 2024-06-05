Next Article

The top speed of Rimac's creation is an impressive 415km/h

Mate Rimac unveils personally designed Nevera EV supercar

By Mudit Dube 12:35 pm Jun 05, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Fifteen years after founding his own car company, Mate Rimac has revealed the Nevera supercar, a vehicle he personally designed. The car showcases a carbon fiber body with fibers flowing in a specific direction across panels for an unbroken carbon flow. Adding color to the monochrome body, Rimac tinted the car red with bare carbon fiber accents and requested bespoke badging featuring red anodization. "Kind of a crazy experience to be a customer of your own company," he said.

Unique features

Nevera supercar: A blend of Croatian pride and personal touch

Rimac's Nevera sports hand-painted Croatian flags on its side mirrors and a hidden lightning motif under the rear spoiler, symbolizing Mediterranean thunderstorms that inspired its name. Inside, an asymmetrical trim—black on one side and red on the other—fills the cabin. Custom, hand-stitched motifs are visible on the armrests, headrests, and knee pads, including one of Solinjanka—a girl from Solin based on sculpture in Zagreb's Archeological Museum. Rimac described his design process as "sharing ideas, evolving them, and then perfecting them."

Performance specs

Nevera supercar: A powerhouse under the hood

Underneath its meticulously designed exterior, the Nevera houses four bespoke permanent-magnet, oil-cooled electric motors—one for each wheel. These motors generate a total output of 1,914hp and 2,340Nm of torque. This power enables the electric vehicle to accelerate from zero to 97km/h in just 1.75 seconds. The top speed of Rimac's creation is an impressive 415km/h driving forward and a remarkable 276km/h in reverse.

Unique experience

Mate Rimac reflects on being his own customer

Reflecting on his unique position as a customer of his own company, Rimac said, "I probably wasn't the easiest customer either." He described the process of designing the Nevera as one of co-creation. This involved sharing ideas, evolving them, and then perfecting them until he had a supercar that stood alone and spoke to him personally. This experience underscores the passion and dedication that went into creating this unique vehicle.