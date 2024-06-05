Next Article

The new model is larger than its predecessor

2025 BMW 1 Series debuts with cosmetic changes, upgraded powertrains

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:13 pm Jun 05, 202412:13 pm

What's the story BMW has officially revealed the 2025 BMW 1 Series, introducing the F70 model as a replacement for the five-year-old F40. Despite bearing similarities to a life cycle impulse model, BMW's use of a distinct internal codename, suggests it views this as a true next-generation vehicle. The new 1 Series is larger than its predecessor, being 42mm longer and 25mm taller, while maintaining the same width and wheelbase.

Design

Enhanced cargo capacity and unique grille

The F70 model offers a cargo capacity of 380-liter with rear seats in place, expanding to 1,200-liter when the bench is folded. However, the 120 and 120d versions have slightly less cargo space due to a 48V battery in the luggage area. The fourth-gen 1 Series also features an unusual front grille with angled bars, a departure from BMW's traditional vertical slats.

Exterior upgrades

It boasts redesigned headlights and alloy wheels

The redesigned headlights of the new 1 Series flank its distinctive grille, featuring a matrix LED high-beam and blue-colored inserts, that function as DRLs and turn signals. The rear showcases taillamps derived from the new X2 crossover-coupe. Unlike its predecessor which had standard steel wheels, the F70 model comes equipped with a set of 17-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Cabin innovations

A peek at the tech inside

The interior of the F70 model represents a significant departure from the old version, with most conventional controls replaced by a central display. The infotainment panel operates on iDrive 9 with a 10.7-inch touchscreen, complemented by a 10.25-inch driver's display. All temperature and climate settings are now exclusively adjusted from this central display, marking a shift in BMW's design approach.

Interiors

Leather-free cabin and optional extras

The new 1 Series comes standard with a leather-free interior, featuring seats shod in Arktur fabric. Optional sports seats are available, wrapped in Econeer fabric upholstery. BMW also has interiors that combine veganza (artificial leather) with Alcantara. Additional features such as a panoramic glass roof and Harman Kardon surround sound system, can be added at an extra cost.

Engine options

A look at the powertrains

The 2025 1 Series offers a choice of petrol and diesel engines, with no plans for plug-in hybrid or EV derivatives. The initial launch will feature the 120 variant equipped with a three-cylinder, 1.5-liter mill. This turbocharged motor benefits from mild-hybrid technology and is rated at 170hp/280Nm. On the diesel side, a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter unit produces between 150hp and 163hp, depending on the model.