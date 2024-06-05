Next Article

It runs on an air-cooled, 110.9cc, single-cylinder engine

Hero MotoCorp launches Xoom Combat Edition scooter at ₹81,000

What's the story Hero MotoCorp has launched a new variant of its popular Xoom scooter in India, the Combat edition, priced at ₹80,967 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This exclusive model features a unique 'Matte Shadow Gray' paint scheme. It is designed to mimic the colors typically seen on fighter jet aircraft. The base gray coat is highlighted with yellow as well as black accents.

The Xoom Combat variant is mechanically identical to the range-topping ZX trim of the Hero Xoom. It houses an air-cooled, 110.9cc, single-cylinder engine, that delivers 8.2hp at 7,250rpm and 8.7Nm of torque at 5,750rpm. The model also includes a cornering lights feature exclusive to the ZX variant. In terms of technology, it utilizes the same digital screen as the ZX, with Bluetooth connectivity for calls and SMS alerts for riders.

Priced at ₹80,967, the Combat edition is currently the most expensive variant in the Hero Xoom lineup. The base LX version of Xoom starts at a lower price point of ₹71,484. In terms of market competition, Honda Dio stands as a significant rival for Hero Xoom, with its pricing ranging between ₹70,211-77,712. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in Delhi.