Summarize Simplifying... In short Generation Alpha, children aged 5-14, are increasingly influencing family decisions, particularly in food, technology, and entertainment, according to a Kantar report.

The study, which surveyed 2,500 children and their parents across 14 Indian cities, found that 69% of kids prefer video games over outdoor play, indicating a shift towards digital entertainment.

This generation also has a significant impact on brand interactions and lifestyle choices, reshaping family dynamics in unprecedented ways.

The trend was revealed in 2024 Kidscan India Report by Kantar

Children's online video watching time up 60% in two years

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:05 pm Nov 13, 202402:05 pm

What's the story The 2024 Kidscan India Report by Kantar has revealed that children in India, particularly those belonging to Generation Alpha (born after 2010), are spending much more time on digital media. The report highlights a 60% increase in online video consumption among these kids as compared to two years ago. This change is attributed to the post-pandemic landscape which has intensified their engagement with digital platforms.

Family dynamics

Gen Alpha's growing influence on family decisions

The report also emphasizes how Generation Alpha is becoming more influential in family decisions, especially in food, technology, and entertainment. Their opinions are now being taken 1.46 times more by parents while buying Smart TVs than in 2022. Additionally, this generation also enjoys a lot of freedom in choosing careers with 55% of parents giving them full discretion.

Digital shift

Gen Alpha's preference for digital entertainment and parental bonds

The Kantar report, which surveyed nearly 2,500 children aged 5-14 and their parents across 14 Indian cities, also found that 69% of these kids prefer video games over outdoor play. This shows a major shift toward digital recreational experiences. Generation Alpha also values close relationships with parents over traditional peer bonds with the report finding that 57% more kids now confide secrets in their mothers rather than friends.

Brand engagement

Gen Alpha's influence on brand interactions and lifestyle choices

The 2024 Kidscan India Report highlights Generation Alpha's engagement with brands across food, beverages, technology, and media consumption. It also explores the psychographics of this generation, looking at what influences their preferences and ambitions. Puneet Avasthi from Kantar said "Gen Alpha is reshaping the family dynamic in ways we haven't seen before," highlighting their far-reaching influence from tech choices to key household purchases.