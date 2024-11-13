Children's online video watching time up 60% in two years
The 2024 Kidscan India Report by Kantar has revealed that children in India, particularly those belonging to Generation Alpha (born after 2010), are spending much more time on digital media. The report highlights a 60% increase in online video consumption among these kids as compared to two years ago. This change is attributed to the post-pandemic landscape which has intensified their engagement with digital platforms.
Gen Alpha's growing influence on family decisions
The report also emphasizes how Generation Alpha is becoming more influential in family decisions, especially in food, technology, and entertainment. Their opinions are now being taken 1.46 times more by parents while buying Smart TVs than in 2022. Additionally, this generation also enjoys a lot of freedom in choosing careers with 55% of parents giving them full discretion.
Gen Alpha's preference for digital entertainment and parental bonds
The Kantar report, which surveyed nearly 2,500 children aged 5-14 and their parents across 14 Indian cities, also found that 69% of these kids prefer video games over outdoor play. This shows a major shift toward digital recreational experiences. Generation Alpha also values close relationships with parents over traditional peer bonds with the report finding that 57% more kids now confide secrets in their mothers rather than friends.
Gen Alpha's influence on brand interactions and lifestyle choices
The 2024 Kidscan India Report highlights Generation Alpha's engagement with brands across food, beverages, technology, and media consumption. It also explores the psychographics of this generation, looking at what influences their preferences and ambitions. Puneet Avasthi from Kantar said "Gen Alpha is reshaping the family dynamic in ways we haven't seen before," highlighting their far-reaching influence from tech choices to key household purchases.