Summarize Simplifying... In short A doctor in Chennai was stabbed over a dispute regarding a patient's cancer treatment, leading to immediate arrests.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and Health Minister have assured medical aid for the injured doctor and swift action against the perpetrators, highlighting the ongoing concern for doctor safety in India.

This incident adds to the urgency of a Supreme Court task force's mission to enhance protection for medical professionals nationwide.

Chennai: Man stabs doctor over mother's cancer treatment

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:36 pm Nov 13, 202401:36 pm

What's the story A doctor at Chennai's Kalaignar Centenary Hospital was critically injured after a patient's son stabbed him on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the oncology department where Dr. Balaji Jaganathan was working. The attacker, identified as Vignesh, was reportedly upset over his mother's cancer treatment and suspected incorrect medication had been prescribed.

Attack aftermath

Doctor critically injured, attacker apprehended at scene

Dr. Balaji suffered seven stab wounds on his neck, chest, and head and is presently in the ICU. Despite his injuries, he is said to be stable. Hospital authorities confirmed that Vignesh tried to flee the scene but was caught by hospital staff and handed over to the police.

Official response

Tamil Nadu CM assures medical aid for injured doctor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was shocked over the attack and assured that Dr. Balaji would be provided all necessary medical treatment. He wrote on X, "The family member of the patient has been arrested immediately... The selfless work of our government doctors is immeasurable and it is our duty to ensure their safety." Stalin has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Safety concerns

Health Minister promises swift action, highlights doctor safety

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian also promised swift action, adding that two people have been arrested and more arrests are likely. The attack underscores persistent fears over the safety of medical professionals in India, particularly after recent incidents like the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. The Supreme Court has formed a task force to recommend measures to improve doctor safety across the country.