You can order food, medicines on BigBasket from 2025
BigBasket, a popular quick commerce platform in India, is gearing up to expand its services in 2025. The company plans to launch a quick food delivery service and start delivering medicines through Tata 1mg. This strategic move is aimed at competing with existing services such as Swiggy's Bolt, Zepto Cafe, and Blinkit's Bistro in the country.
A response to the rise of quick commerce
The move by BigBasket to enter new sectors comes as quick commerce players are expanding their portfolios. The idea is to boost average order values and improve profitability. After the success of 10-minute grocery deliveries, efforts for fast food and medicine deliveries are picking up.
BigBasket's ambitious plans for 2025
BigBasket CEO Hari Menon has detailed the company's ambitious plans for 2025. They include expanding their product range to over 30,000 items in the Tier 1 cities, launching pharma deliveries with Tata 1mg, and starting food delivery services. The move comes as part of a broader trend where quick commerce firms are diversifying their offerings to remain competitive in the market.
Swiggy was first quick commerce firm to deliver medicines
Swiggy was the first quick commerce company to deliver medicines, first providing basic over-the-counter products via Instamart before joining hands with PharmEasy to widen its offerings. Since then, Zepto and Blinkit have also ventured into the medicine delivery business. Even though it is a relatively new industry, quick commerce has evolved into a $5.5 billion sector as consumers prefer rapid delivery platforms, over traditional kirana stories and legacy e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon.