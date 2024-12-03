Summarize Simplifying... In short The Biden administration has greenlit a $1.2 billion defense deal with India, aimed at bolstering the country's anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

Biden administration approves $1.2 billion helicopter equipment sale to India

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:13 pm Dec 03, 202406:13 pm

What's the story In a major boost to India's defense capabilities, the Joe Biden administration has approved a landmark defense deal with India, estimated at $1.17 billion. The deal, announced just weeks ahead of President Biden's four-year term ending, includes the sale of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter equipment and related items. The US Congress was formally notified of the decision yesterday.

Deal aims to enhance India's anti-submarine warfare capabilities

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said that this proposed sale will greatly improve India's ability to counter current and future threats. The deal primarily focuses on enhancing India's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, according to a notification sent by the DSCA to Congress. This strategic move highlights the Biden administration's commitment to strengthening India's defense sector.

India to acquire advanced defense systems

The deal includes India's request for 30 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS). The purchase also includes advanced data transfer systems, external fuel tanks, AN/AAS 44C(V) forward-looking infrared (FLIR) systems, an operator machine interface, spare containers, and facilities study. Design construction and support, support and test equipment, ammunition, integration and test support are also part of the agreement.

Lockheed Martin to lead implementation

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has been designated as the principal contractor for this defense deal. The execution of the sale will require travel by up to 20 US Government or 25 contractor representatives to India. These personnel will provide technical support and management oversight on a temporary basis, ensuring smooth execution of the agreement.