Dhindsa claimed the feature was rolled out last week

You can now delete your order history on Blinkit

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:51 pm Dec 30, 202407:51 pm

What's the story Popular quick commerce platform Blinkit now allows users to delete orders from their order history. CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the news via a post on social media platform X. Dhindsa claimed the feature was rolled out last week, and that over one lakh order details have been deleted till now. Let's have a look at how to use this facility.

Steps

How to delete an order?

To delete your order history, open the Blinkit app on your smartphone. Next, click on the profile icon at the top right corner to head to 'My account.' Then press the 'Your orders' option to get a list of your deliveries. Tap the three dot icon besides your concerned order to get the 'Delete order' option. Once you tap, the order will be deleted.

Information

What about its availability?

Blinkit's new feature will help users hide their order history from anyone else having access to their account. This facility has been rolled out for both Android and iOS users.