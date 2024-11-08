Summarize Simplifying... In short Food delivery giants, Zomato and Swiggy, are under the scanner for allegedly violating competition laws and favoring certain restaurants, according to a report by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The investigation, initiated after a complaint by the National Restaurant Association of India, revealed practices like price parity enforcement and threats of lower rankings for non-compliance.

As the CCI deliberates on potential penalties, the companies await the final verdict, which could reshape their business practices. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The CCI has not made its findings public

Zomato and Swiggy violated competition laws, favored select restaurants: Report

By Akash Pandey 06:42 pm Nov 08, 202406:42 pm

What's the story The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has found that food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy to have violated competition laws, as per Reuters. The investigation found that the companies' business practices favored certain restaurants listed on their platforms. According to confidential documents from the CCI, reviewed by Reuters, Zomato signed "exclusivity contracts" with partners for reduced commissions, while Swiggy promised business growth to certain players in exchange for exclusive listings on its platform.

Market impact

Exclusivity contracts hinder market competition

The CCI's investigation arm observed that these exclusivity arrangements between Swiggy, Zomato, and their respective restaurant partners "prevent the market from becoming more competitive." The antitrust investigation was launched in 2022 after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) filed a complaint. The NRAI had expressed concerns over the alleged anti-competitive practices of these platforms and their effect on food outlets.

Information

Findings of CCI investigation were communicated in March

The CCI investigation findings were communicated to Swiggy, Zomato, and the NRAI in March 2024 but remain undisclosed due to confidentiality rules. Neither Zomato nor Swiggy has commented on the matter, Reuters reports. Following the report, Zomato shares fell 3.22% from earlier flat trade position.

Risk acknowledgment

Swiggy's IPO prospectus acknowledges potential antitrust penalties

Swiggy's IPO prospectus, which is currently inviting bids for its $1.4 billion initial public offering (IPO), lists the CCI case among the "internal risks." It notes that "any breach of the provisions of Competition Act, may attract substantial monetary penalties." Although it phased out its "Swiggy Exclusive" program in 2023, the CCI report noted that the company told investors that it intends to launch a similar program "Swiggy Grow" in non-metropolitan cities.

Pricing control

CCI documents reveal pricing and discount restrictions

The CCI documents also revealed that both Swiggy and Zomato have been pushing restaurants to maintain price parity. This practice has directly stifled market competition by preventing restaurants from offering lower prices on other online platforms. Zomato was found to have imposed pricing and discount restrictions on restaurant partners, with a "penal provision" in place for non-compliance.

Ranking pressure

Swiggy's ranking system under scrutiny

The CCI's investigation arm also observed that some of Swiggy's partner restaurants were "threatened that their rankings will be pushed down, if they do not maintain price parity." The final phase of the CCI case is a decision by the CCI leadership, which is still reviewing the investigation findings to decide on any penalty or order changes to Swiggy's and Zomato's business practices. The decision may take several weeks, and companies can still challenge the investigation findings with the CCI.