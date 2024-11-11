Why Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal offered this netizen a job
Zomato recently launched a new feature called 'Food Rescue' to reduce food wastage, and allow customers to buy canceled orders at discounted prices. The initiative caught the attention of many netizens, including a Bengaluru-based product manager named Bhanu. His insightful suggestions on the possible misuse of the order cancelation system caught the attention of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who was impressed enough to offer him a job.
User's recommendations on Zomato's new feature
Bhanu suggested that Zomato should restrict users to canceling no more than two monthly orders to avoid misuse. He also recommended the feature shouldn't be applicable on Cash On Delivery (COD) orders and cancelations shouldn't be allowed if the delivery is within 500m of the delivery point. These suggestions were aimed at making Zomato's new 'Food Rescue' feature more efficient and preventing potential exploitation.
CEO invited user for a potential collaboration
In response to Bhanu's suggestions, Goyal said many of these measures were already in place. He appreciated Bhanu's thought process and said he would like to know more about him. The CEO even invited Bhanu for a potential collaboration, underlining his approach toward hiring the best minds for Zomato. This interaction highlights Goyal's commitment to constantly improving Zomato's services and his openness to valuable input from users.
Take a look at Goyal's response
How does Zomato's 'Food rescue' feature work?
The 'Food Rescue' feature makes canceled orders available to nearby customers within a 3km radius of the delivery partner carrying the order. The option to claim will only be available for a few minutes. The orders will be offered at discounted prices and delivered in their original packaging. However, certain restrictions apply to this feature. Orders containing items sensitive to distance or temperature such as ice creams, shakes, smoothies, and certain perishable items are not eligible for Food Rescue.