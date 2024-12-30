Summarize Simplifying... In short If WhatsApp notifications are giving you a headache, check if the app has the necessary permissions to display them.

If your device's battery optimization is limiting notifications, disable it for WhatsApp.

If your device has battery optimization enabled for WhatsApp, it might be restricting notifications

WhatsApp notifications bugging you? How to fix badge issues

By Mudit Dube 06:35 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp is an indispensable communication tool for many, but persistent notification badges can quickly become distracting and even annoying. If you're encountering problems with WhatsApp notification badges on your Android device, such as inaccurate badge counts or a complete absence of badges, this guide will provide you with a step-by-step approach to troubleshoot the issue and ensure your notifications are functioning correctly and effectively.

Check app permissions

Ensure WhatsApp has the necessary permissions to display notifications. Go to your device's settings, find "Apps" or "Applications," select WhatsApp, and then navigate to "Notifications." Verify that "Show notifications" is enabled. If your device has battery optimization enabled for WhatsApp, it might be restricting notifications. To check, go to Battery >Battery optimization >WhatsApp and select >Don't optimize or any similar option.

Other fixes

Clear app cache

Clearing the app cache can sometimes resolve notification issues. However, this will also clear your chat history. Go to Apps >WhatsApp >Storage >Clear cache. A simple device restart can often resolve minor glitches and refresh the system, including notification settings. If you are using a third-party launcher, try switching to the default Android launcher to see if that resolves the issue.