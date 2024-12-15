Summarize Simplifying... In short To update your WhatsApp profile photo, tap the three-dot icon, select Settings, then your profile photo, and choose a new photo or avatar.

You can change profile info from settings

How to change your profile photo or info on WhatsApp

By Akash Pandey 11:55 am Dec 15, 2024

What's the story Your WhatsApp profile is like your digital handshake—it's often the first impression people get of you online. Whether you're looking to keep it casual, professional, or just fun, customizing your profile photo, name, and about information lets you reflect your personality or mood. Think of it as a little window into your world, and keep it fresh to make sure it always represents you.

Adding or deleting your profile photo

Go to the more options from the top-right corner > Settings > profile photo, and tap the camera icon. Choose "Camera" to take a new photo, "Gallery" to select an existing one, or "Avatar" to create a custom avatar. If you already have a profile photo, you can delete it by tapping the bin icon.

Editing your profile name

Your profile name is visible to users in groups who don't have your contact information saved. To edit or change your name, tap the three-dot icon > Settings > your profile photo. Next, use the pencil icon next to your name. Enter your new name, add an emoji using the emoji icon, and click "Save." WhatsApp has set a name limit of 25 characters.

Changing the About info

Use the three-dot icon > tap Settings, and then select your profile photo. In the "About" section, tap the pencil icon next to "Currently set to" to edit the information or choose a prefilled option. The limit for about information is 139 characters.