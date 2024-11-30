Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp's new QR code feature allows users to create unique codes for their channels, enhancing customer engagement for businesses and event organization.

The feature is also available for Android users

How to use QR codes to view, follow WhatsApp channels

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:26 am Nov 30, 202410:26 am

What's the story WhatsApp has rolled out a new update via its TestFlight program, bumping the version up to 24.24.10.76. The update brings the ability to view and follow channels using QR codes, which is available for select beta testers at the moment. The feature aims to make channel sharing and discovery more seamless, allowing quick connection with channels through their unique QR codes.

User guide

How to access the new feature

To use this feature, users will first have to create a unique QR code for their channels. This can be done by opening the channel info screen and heading over to sharing options. Once created, WhatsApp offers additional options to export the code, permitting users to share it via other apps or print it for offline use.

Business impact

A boon for businesses

The new QR code feature is especially useful for businesses as it opens new avenues for customer engagement. Businesses can put their channel's QR code in-store or on marketing material, prompting buyers to follow their channels for updates and promotions. For example, a coffee shop could print its channel's QR code on receipts, letting customers quickly access exclusive deals.

Utility

QR codes enhance flexibility for social events

The QR code feature also gives people and organizations more flexibility in hosting social events. A visible QR code can be used as an easy way for participants to join a common channel, making it easier to spread event details or updates. You can save the code as an image and share it via messaging apps, email, or social media platforms.