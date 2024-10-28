WhatsApp introduces new zoom control for seamless photo, video capturing
WhatsApp has rolled out a new stable update for its iOS users, version 24.21.82, which is now live on the App Store. The highlight of the update is the camera zoom control feature. The enhancement is designed to give users more precision and convenience, while capturing photos or recording videos on the app. With the new camera zoom control, you'll be able to adjust the zoom level smoothly with a dedicated button.
Zoom control feature: A step toward user convenience
The official changelog notes that the camera now supports a zoom range between 0.5x and 3x. This improvement makes it easier to capture detailed shots from afar or zoom out for wider shots. Some supported iOS devices such as iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max may let users zoom up to 5x, offering even more versatility for photography/videography on WhatsApp.
New update also improves home screen widgets
Along with the camera zoom control, the latest WhatsApp update for iOS also brings enhanced home screen widgets for chats. Now, you can select Recents, Favorites, Pinned, or Frequently contacted categories. These interactive widgets employ the latest iOS widget API for real-time data updates and better integration with system features.