Summarize Simplifying... In short Booking metro tickets via Paytm is a simple process.

Just log into the app, navigate to 'Bill Payments by BBPS', select 'Metro Recharge' under 'Transit', and choose your metro.

Specify your journey details and the number of passengers, then proceed to pay.

Remember to double-check all details and ensure a stable internet connection for a smooth transaction. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The app lets you buy one-time metro tickets

Want to book metro tickets using Paytm? Follow these steps

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:48 am Dec 15, 202411:48 am

What's the story Paytm has made the life of travelers a whole lot easier by simplifying the process of buying metro tickets. The app lets you buy one-time metro tickets anytime, anywhere, saving you from the hassle of standing in queues at ticket counters. The feature comes particularly handy for those who don't have a metro card but want to enjoy the convenience of metro travel. Let us see how to use it.

Booking process

Step-by-step guide to book metro tickets

To book a metro ticket via Paytm, users have to log in to Paytm app, head over to 'Bill Payments by BBPS' and click on 'My Bills.' Next, click on 'Transit' and tap on 'Metro Recharge.' Select your respective 'Metro' from the list of states. Then, tap on 'Metro Ticket' from the options. Select your travel destination by pressing 'from' and 'to,' and the number of passengers. Finally, tap on 'Proceed to Pay' to get a metro QR Ticket.

Tips

Important considerations when booking tickets

Paytm advises users to keep a few things in mind while booking metro tickets online. First of all, double-check the amount and number of tickets before making payment. Make sure you are using a reliable internet connection and select your destination carefully. These precautions can save you from any potential issues or misunderstanding while booking tickets.