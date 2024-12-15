Summarize Simplifying... In short Recharging your metro card is a breeze with Paytm, offering three convenient methods.

You can use the Paytm app or website to manually enter your card details and desired recharge amount.

Alternatively, for a quicker process, scan a QR code through the Paytm app to be directed straight to the recharge page.

This user-friendly approach ensures you're always ready for your metro journey.

The process is very easy

How to recharge your metro card via Paytm

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:51 am Dec 15, 202410:51 am

What's the story Paytm, one of the leading digital payment platforms, has made it easier than ever to recharge metro cards online. The service saves users from the hassle of waiting in long queues at station recharge counters. The facility can be accessed on both Paytm app and website. Here's how you can recharge your metro card using Paytm.

Method #1

Recharging through Paytm app

To recharge through Paytm app, open it on your phone. Head over to 'Bill Payments By BBPS' and click on 'My Bills.' Select 'Transit' and tap on 'Metro Recharge.' Select your city's metro and tap on 'Smart Card Recharge.' Enter your card number and the amount you want to recharge. Tap on 'Proceed' and select your preferred payment method to complete the transaction.

Method #2

Recharging through Paytm website

For those who like to use the Paytm website, head over to the official site and click on 'Recharge & Pay Bills on Paytm.' Select 'All Payment Service' and from the list, select 'Metro.' Select your city's metro and choose 'Smart Card Recharge' from the dropdown. Enter your card number and desired recharge amount, and click 'Proceed' to complete the transaction via your preferred payment method.

Method #3

Simplifying recharge with QR code

Paytm also provides a simplified recharge process with a QR code. To use this feature, open the Paytm app and click the icon at the bottom of your home screen. Scan the QR code to be directed straight to the metro card recharge page. This feature further enhances user convenience by providing a quick and easy way to top up metro cards online.