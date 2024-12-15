How to recharge your metro card via Paytm
Paytm, one of the leading digital payment platforms, has made it easier than ever to recharge metro cards online. The service saves users from the hassle of waiting in long queues at station recharge counters. The facility can be accessed on both Paytm app and website. Here's how you can recharge your metro card using Paytm.
Recharging through Paytm app
To recharge through Paytm app, open it on your phone. Head over to 'Bill Payments By BBPS' and click on 'My Bills.' Select 'Transit' and tap on 'Metro Recharge.' Select your city's metro and tap on 'Smart Card Recharge.' Enter your card number and the amount you want to recharge. Tap on 'Proceed' and select your preferred payment method to complete the transaction.
Recharging through Paytm website
For those who like to use the Paytm website, head over to the official site and click on 'Recharge & Pay Bills on Paytm.' Select 'All Payment Service' and from the list, select 'Metro.' Select your city's metro and choose 'Smart Card Recharge' from the dropdown. Enter your card number and desired recharge amount, and click 'Proceed' to complete the transaction via your preferred payment method.
Simplifying recharge with QR code
Paytm also provides a simplified recharge process with a QR code. To use this feature, open the Paytm app and click the icon at the bottom of your home screen. Scan the QR code to be directed straight to the metro card recharge page. This feature further enhances user convenience by providing a quick and easy way to top up metro cards online.