How to mute WhatsApp notifications for individual or group chats

By Mudit Dube 05:52 pm Dec 30, 202405:52 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is an essential communication tool, but its constant notifications can be overwhelming. Fortunately, WhatsApp offers granular control over notifications, allowing you to customize alerts for individual chats and groups. This flexibility ensures you stay informed about important messages while minimizing distractions. Let's explore how to mute and unmute notifications for specific chats within the app.

Mute notifications for individual chats

Open an individual chat and tap the name of the chat. Now, tap Mute notifications and select the length of time you'd like to mute notifications for, then tap OK. To mute notifications for group chats, open the group chat and tap the group's name. Select Notifications, then choose Mute notifications. Set the duration for muting notifications and confirm by tapping OK.

Things to remember

When muting message notifications for a chat, your device won't alert you to incoming messages from that contact or group. However, it's crucial to remember that muting notifications doesn't notify the other party. If you've enabled read receipts, they'll still be sent when you read their messages, and you'll see the unread message count next to the muted chat.