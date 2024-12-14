Summarize Simplifying... In short Clearing WhatsApp chats is a breeze. For individual or group chats, select the chat, navigate to More options > More > Clear chat, and confirm.

To clear all chats, go to More options > Settings > Chats > Chat history > Clear all chats, and confirm.

You can choose to delete media and starred messages, and you won't be removed from any group.

You can choose to delete media and starred messages, and you won't be removed from any group.

Restoring chat history is possible if it's included in your backup.

You can restore deleted chats if needed

Want to clear your WhatsApp chats? Follow these steps

By Akash Pandey 04:51 pm Dec 14, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp chats can accumulate over time, taking up storage and making it harder to find important messages. Clearing chats helps free up space, improves app performance, and keeps your conversations organized. Whether it's old group messages or personal chats you no longer need, managing your chat history is a simple step towards better digital organization. Let's see how to do so.

Process

Deleting individual or group chat

Open WhatsApp and in the Chats tab, select the individual or group chat you want to clear. Go to More options > More > Clear chat. Choose whether to delete media from the device gallery by checking or unchecking the option. Tap "Clear chat" to confirm. This process removes messages within the chat conversation while keeping the chat name itself visible in Chats tab.

More

Clearing all chats at once

In the Chats tab, go to More options from the drop-down menu > Settings > Chats > Chat history. Select "Clear all chats." Choose whether to delete "media from the device gallery" and "starred messages." Tap "Clear chats" to confirm. This won't remove you from any group. You can restore the chat history from a cleared chat if it was included in your backup.