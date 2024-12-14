Want to clear your WhatsApp chats? Follow these steps
WhatsApp chats can accumulate over time, taking up storage and making it harder to find important messages. Clearing chats helps free up space, improves app performance, and keeps your conversations organized. Whether it's old group messages or personal chats you no longer need, managing your chat history is a simple step towards better digital organization. Let's see how to do so.
Deleting individual or group chat
Open WhatsApp and in the Chats tab, select the individual or group chat you want to clear. Go to More options > More > Clear chat. Choose whether to delete media from the device gallery by checking or unchecking the option. Tap "Clear chat" to confirm. This process removes messages within the chat conversation while keeping the chat name itself visible in Chats tab.
Clearing all chats at once
In the Chats tab, go to More options from the drop-down menu > Settings > Chats > Chat history. Select "Clear all chats." Choose whether to delete "media from the device gallery" and "starred messages." Tap "Clear chats" to confirm. This won't remove you from any group. You can restore the chat history from a cleared chat if it was included in your backup.