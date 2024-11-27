Summarize Simplifying... In short To switch your Google account for WhatsApp backups, head to Settings > Chats > Chat backup > Google account in WhatsApp.

How to change your Google account for WhatsApp backups

By Mudit Dube 01:24 pm Nov 27, 202401:24 pm

What's the story WhatsApp allows users to change the Google account associated with their chat backups, providing greater flexibility and control over users' data. This is particularly useful for those who have changed their primary Google account or want to transfer their chat history to a new device. Here's how users can now easily switch to a different Google account for their WhatsApp chat backups.

Here's how to change your Google account

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup > Google account. Tap "Add account" and follow the on-screen prompts to sign in to your preferred Google account. Once the new account is linked, tap "Back Up" and select a time interval to ensure your chats are backed up to the new Google account.

Things to note before you create backups

Backup files can vary in size and may consume mobile data. It's recommended to connect to Wi-Fi before backing up to avoid unexpected charges. Backups include messages, media, and updates shared in communities. However, media shared in communities is only included if you're the channel admin. In some cases, all previously followed channels may not be included in back-up files.