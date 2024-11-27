Summarize Simplifying... In short To share your screen on a WhatsApp video call, simply start a call, tap the three-dot icon, and select "Screen Share".

Screen sharing only works during video calls

How to share screen on WhatsApp video call

What's the story WhatsApp lets users share their screens with other participants during video calls. The screen share feature has been a handy tool in all sorts of cases, be it collaboration or teaching. Just like other video-calling platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom, the screen share feature on WhatsApp improves user experience by letting video call participants see everything the user does on their phone screen.

User guide

Steps to share your screen

To share your screen via WhatsApp's, you just have to follow these steps: First, open WhatsApp and start a video call. Now, tap on the three-dot icon. Select the "Screen Share" option — phone icon with an arrow. Tap "Start now," confirming your intent to share the screen. Once done, your screen becomes visible to other participants in the call.

Ending process

How to stop screen sharing?

To stop sharing their screen, users just have to head back to WhatsApp and tap on "Stop sharing" option appearing in the center. This way, they have complete control over when their screen is visible to other participants on a video call. The whole process has been made pretty easy and simple, making the experience of using screen share on WhatsApp seamless.