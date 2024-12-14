Summarize Simplifying... In short On WhatsApp, you can delete messages for everyone in a chat by simply holding the message and selecting "Delete for everyone" from the bin icon.

This feature, available for up to two days after sending a message, also extends to group admins who can remove messages sent by others to maintain a respectful chat environment.

You get up to two days to delete a message for everyone

How to delete messages for everyone on WhatsApp

What's the story WhatsApp's "Delete for everyone" feature allows you to delete a message in an individual or group chat, even after it has been sent, received, or seen by the recipient. When used, the message disappears, leaving a notification that says "This message was deleted" on the receiver's side and "You deleted this message" on the sender's side. This feature is helpful if you accidentally send a message to the wrong chat or if the message contains an error.

Process

Steps to delete a message for everyone

To use the "Delete for everyone" feature in WhatsApp, navigate to the chat with the message you want to delete. Tap and hold the message, and press the bin icon appearing at the top. From the pop-up window, select "Delete for everyone." You can select additional messages to delete multiple at once if needed. Additionally, you have up to two days to request that a message be deleted for everyone.

What's more?

Deleting messages from others in group

Group admins can delete messages sent by other members. This allows admins to manage their private groups and communities by removing inappropriate or abusive messages or media for all members. To delete a message from another member, open the chat containing the message you want to delete and follow the steps mentioned earlier.