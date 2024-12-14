How to use YouTube's 'Chapter' feature for easier video navigation
YouTube has a bunch of features to make video navigation easier for users. The chapter and seeking facilities let viewers quickly navigate through videos by clicking on different chapters, if the creator has added them. These chapters are marked by vertical lines in the progress bar, with titles showing up as users move from one section to another.
Here are the steps
To access a specific chapter, you can click the video to open the progress bar and move the scrubber, a red dot, to the desired chapter. Alternatively, you can also find chapters by scrolling down to the bottom of the video description or tapping the chapter title above the progress bar. Either way, this feature offers a more streamlined viewing experience.
The feature lists mentioned individuals
YouTube also lists people mentioned in a video's description for more information. This feature comes into play if people are mentioned in the transcript and are a part of YouTube's Knowledge Graph. It may not be available for everyone, but will expand over time to more users, languages, and regions.
How to find mentioned people in a chapter?
To look for people mentioned in a chapter, users would have to scroll down to the Chapters section in the video's description and click on "View all." From there, they can click on "Timeline" and scroll to a chapter to see listed individuals. They can also click on the chapter title above the progress bar and then click on "Timeline" for this information. This feature improves user engagement by offering additional context about people mentioned in a video.
Graph feature highlights most replayed video parts
The platform also helps you find the most replayed parts of a video with the help of a graph that appears above the progress bar while seeking. A high graph indicates frequently replayed sections. However, this may not appear if a channel has active strikes or if the content is potentially inappropriate or deemed ineligible by YouTube's systems.