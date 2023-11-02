RIL-owned AJIO launches a D2C e-commerce platform called AJIOGRAM

RIL-owned AJIO launches a D2C e-commerce platform called AJIOGRAM

By Rishabh Raj 07:02 pm Nov 02, 2023

AJIOGRAM aims to empower the next 100 fashion startups to emerge from India

On November 2, AJIO, the e-commerce platform of Reliance Retail, unveiled AJIOGRAM, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) centric e-commerce platform. AJIOGRAM aims to feature over 200 D2C fashion and lifestyle brands by next year, including Urban Monkey, Supervek, Quirksmith, Kra Life, and Creatures of Habit, among others. To access AJIOGRAM, AJIO users can simply switch stores within the app, aligning with the company's strategy to capitalize on the expanding D2C brand ecosystem.

AJIOGRAM aims to empower fashion start-ups

AJIO's CEO, Vineeth Nair, expressed that AJIOGRAM's goal is to "empower the next 100 fashion start-ups to emerge from India." The platform will assist D2C brands in scaling their businesses and provide long-term support for brand-building through marketing initiatives and integration with AJIO's influencer ecosystem. AJIOGRAM enables shoppers to explore new-age brands, fashionable sub-cultures, and exclusive merchandise on the AJIO app.

The D2C fashion market is experiencing growth and competition

The D2C fashion and lifestyle brands sector is expected to grow into a $48 billion (around Rs. 4 lakh crore) industry by 2025. Major corporations are entering this market segment as it could potentially erode market share from established players. For example, last November, the Aditya Birla Group launched an entity called TMRW to penetrate the D2C market and revealed partnerships with eight digital-first lifestyle brands to develop a 'house of brands' business over the coming years.