Saif's stabbing: Crime Branch blames Bandra Police for delayed response
What's the story
The Mumbai Crime Branch has slammed the Bandra Police for their late reaction while probing the recent stabbing attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.
Senior officers have claimed that the Bandra Police didn't immediately alert other units, including the Crime Branch and Government Railway Police (GRP), which let the accused slip away.
A senior officer told Hindustan Times, "It seems like a complete failure of the Bandra Police."
Criticism
'They did not take the incident seriously'
The officer added, "Bandra Police did not take the incident seriously and also didn't alert other police stations nearby and the Crime Branch to nab the culprit as soon as they came to know about [it]."
The officer revealed that the Crime Branch was alerted about the incident around 6:00am—three and a half hours after it took place.
"Had Bandra Police alerted all other police stations, officials on patrolling vans, and beat marshals, they could have easily nabbed the suspect."
Information gap
Alleged lack of coordination and information sharing
The senior officer also slammed the lack of information sharing between Bandra Police and the Crime Branch.
Details like FIR copy and CCTV footage of the assailant were allegedly not shared with Crime Branch officials.
The Crime Branch has now formed about 20 teams to nab the attacker.
Lapses
'Lapses and carelessness were clearly seen'
Another senior officer suggested the Bandra Police could have circulated the CCTV footage of the assailant to other units of the Mumbai police, GRP, Railway Protection Force, and Crime Branch.
"Lapses and carelessness were clearly seen in [other] high-profile cases—the firing at actor Salman Khan's house, where the accused fled from the city and were arrested after three days; the murder of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique," said a retired officer.
Health update
Meanwhile, Khan's health is being closely monitored
Meanwhile, Khan (54) remains stable and is being looked after by doctors at Lilavati Hospital.
He is expected to be discharged early next week.
Family members and close friends have been spotted visiting the actor.
His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has sought privacy as the family battles this challenging time.