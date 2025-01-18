What's the story

In a shocking incident, the ceiling of a film set collapsed while shooting for Mere Husband Ki Biwi in Mumbai's Imperial Palace at Royal Palms, reported ETimes.

The mishap happened while shooting for a song sequence starring actors Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Director Mudassar Aziz and producer Jackky Bhagnani were also present when the accident happened.