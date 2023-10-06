'Thank You For Coming': Film impresses netizens on X

'Thank You For Coming': Film impresses netizens on X

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:08 pm Oct 06, 202312:08 pm

'Thank You For Coming' was released in the theaters on Friday

Karan Boolani's Thank You For Coming hit cinema halls on Friday (October 6). Starring an all-female cast comprising Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh, the film revolves around women's orgasms. According to early reviews on X, formerly known as Twitter, the comedy-drama has been approved by the audience, with praises for Pednekar and Gill's performances.

Thank You For Coming is backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. This is Rhea's fourth film as a producer after Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding. Interestingly, this is the first time that Rhea has backed a movie that doesn't star her actor-sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the lead role.

Audiences in love with Pednekar, Gill

Per netizens, it's Pednekar and Gill who impressed the most among the lot. "#BhumiPednekar & #ShehnaazGill stands out in this feminist comedy," wrote a user on X. Another user, complimenting Gill, wrote: "Shehnaaz Gill as Rushi Kalra is a revelation in itself. It's refreshing to see the actress in a role that's not constrained to being glamorous and comical."

'Thank You For Coming' garnering love from critics, too

Going by the early reviews of leading critics, Thank You For Coming seems to have made an impact. The film is receiving appreciation for its performances and humor, but also for the topic it discusses. However, there were also some critics who found the film to be a little preachy while others found the plot to be half-baked.

Know all about 'Thank You For Coming'

On September 15, the movie premiered at the 46th edition of the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. It was screened under the Gala Presentations section and received an overwhelming response for it. Apart from the stunning female cast, Thank You For Coming, which essays Pednekar as Kanika, also features actors Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor in interesting roles.