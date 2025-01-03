Summarize Simplifying... In short The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India has booked one of its own officers, Meena, and seven others in a corruption case.

The agency seized cash and property papers during searches in four cities, suspecting the money was funneled through illegal channels.

In a separate incident, another CBI officer was dismissed and stripped of his award after allegedly accepting a bribe.

The CBI officer allegedly used middlemen to transact

CBI books own officer for 'exploiting' people he probed

By Chanshimla Varah 09:56 am Jan 03, 202509:56 am

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against its Deputy Superintendent of Police, BM Meena, for allegedly taking "undue advantage" from people under his investigation. The FIR alleges that Meena used middlemen to transact bribe money through a web of accounts and hawala channels. The case was registered on the basis of information from reliable sources and includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

CBI conducts nationwide searches, seizes ₹55 lakh

After the FIR against Meena was registered, the CBI carried out searches at 20 locations in Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, and New Delhi. The agency seized ₹55 lakh in cash during the searches, which is suspected to have been routed through hawala channels. Property papers indicating investments worth ₹1.78 crore and book entries of transactions worth ₹1.63 crore were also recovered by the agency.

Seven others booked alongside Meena in corruption case

Along with Meena, the CBI has booked seven others in this corruption case. The agency is also probing the role of unknown public servants and private persons. Separately, CBI Inspector Rahul Raj was dismissed after he was caught allegedly accepting a ₹10 lakh bribe. His Union Home Minister's medal for Excellence in Investigation awarded in 2023 was also forfeited on the CBI's recommendation.